Willow & Whisk

SANDWICHES

319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114 • $$

Avg 4.6 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
Strawberries, bananas, maple syrup
Avocado Toast w/ Poached Egg$14.00
Poached egg, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, rustic bread. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens
Whisk Omelette$16.00
Bacon-onion jam, avocado, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of maple-dijon greens
French Toast Bites$13.00
Cornflake crusted, cinnamon sugar dusted, strawberries and bananas, whipped cream cheese topping, maple syrup
Breakfast Classic$12.00
Two eggs any style. Choice of applewood smoked bacon or house-made breakfast sausage. Served with breakfast potatoes and a side of toast
So Cal Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Sunny-side up egg, breakfast potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sharp Wisconsin cheddar, roasted tomato aioli. Served with rustic bread
Classic Cobb$17.00
Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, Danish blue cheese, green goddess dressing
Brioche French Toast$15.00
Maple-bourbon butter, candied pecans, bananas, maple syrup
Goddess Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, green goddess dressing, toasted ciabatta
Willow Burger$16.00
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, avocado, red onion, butter lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114

Wyckoff NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
