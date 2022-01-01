Chicken tenders in Willowbrook
Willowbrook restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway
Chicago Waffles - Willowbrook - 10S642 Kingery Highway
10S642 Kingery Highway, WILLOWBROOK
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
More about CHISHACK - 301 75th St
CHISHACK - 301 75th St
301 75th St, WILLOWBROOK
|Kids Chicken Tenders 2 pcs
|$5.95
|19. Sauced Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$4.25
Fresh hand trimmed and double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 2 or 4 pieces. Tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo or Asian.
|18. Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$3.25
Fresh Jumbo chicken Tenders double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 2 or 4 pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chi*Sauce, Signature Ranch, Asian, Honey Mustard, Buffalo or BBQ.