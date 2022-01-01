Go
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

West meets East at Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi! We offer a full-service American style grill menu combined with the best sushi on the Bench.

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap$13.00
That One Asian Salad$14.00
Fish Tacos$12.00
Payette Club$14.00
The Burger$13.00
California$9.50
Salmon Run Salad$15.00
Hickory$15.00
Fish and Chips$16.00
Big Blue Wrap$15.00
Location

Boise ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Red Bench Pizza

No reviews yet

Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise bench and Eagle, Idaho.
Scratch ingredients, custom blend house wines, a nice selection of craft beers and locally sourced pastas... we're a locally imagined and classically crafted neighborhood joint with direct delivery and family style options.

THB

No reviews yet

2100 South Broadway, Boise, ID, 83706

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture.
From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.

Zeppole Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

