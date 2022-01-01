Willowcreek Store and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
4712 John Day Hwy
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4712 John Day Hwy
Vale OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sorbenots Coffee
The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!
Agape Coffeehouse
Love is the meaning of our name and Love is our ministry. Love goes into everything we do, including the drinks we serve. We carefully select our ingredients to bring you the finest crafted coffees, loose leaf teas, real fruit smoothies and more!