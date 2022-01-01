No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake

Go
Located on the WillowsAwake Winery campus, No. 10 Eatery features wine inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients (including WillowsAwake Wine!). Wind your way through the vineyard to the "White Farmhouse" and delight your senses!

10 Leeds Junction Road

Popular Items

No. 10 Burger$16.00
Caldwell Family Farm Beef with smoked cheddar, french onion jam, charred tomato aioli, shredded lettuce & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
Charcuterie Board$20.00
A selection of meats, cheeses, spreads, house made pickles, crackers and breads.
Leeds ME

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
