No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake
Located on the WillowsAwake Winery campus, No. 10 Eatery features wine inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients (including WillowsAwake Wine!). Wind your way through the vineyard to the "White Farmhouse" and delight your senses!
10 Leeds Junction Road
Popular Items
Location
10 Leeds Junction Road
Leeds ME
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smokin Phils Belly Bustin BBQ
Mobile wood fired pit smoked bbq food truck. Specializing in smoked beef Brisket, smoked pulled Pork, smoked Sausage, smoked Chicken, Saint Louis style ribs and all the fixins!
Doolin’s Pub - Litchfield
Come on in and enjoy!
Don Soul Food Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! And experience the best food you will ever taste in the New England area
The Highland Grille
Come in and enjoy!