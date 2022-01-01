Go
Will's + Bill's Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

324 west swedesford road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WB's Nachos$13.00
tortillas, braised short ribs ragu, roasted jalapenos, charred onion, queso sauce, salsa, sour cream
The Athenian$18.00
lamb meatballs, quinoa + farro, crumbled feta, roasted artichoke, cherry tomato, broccoli rabe, kalamata olives, drizzled lemon aioli
Orange Chicken + Ginger Bowl$17.00
chicken, spicy orange glaze, fresh ginger, stir fried veggies, organic brown rice
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, cole slaw, zesty house ranch, leaf lettuce and tomato on buttered brioche
Bill's Roast Beef Dip$15.00
slow roasted beef, melted sharp cheddar sauce, au jus dip, soft baguette, creamy horseradish sauce
Greek Chopped Salad$13.00
greens, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, chick peas, sheepskin feta, picked red onion, lemon oregano vinaigrette
WB Steakburger$16.00
8oz Hereford steakburger, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickle, fries, WB burger sauce
Salmon Harvest Bowl$19.00
fresh salmon fillet, organic brown rice, butternut squash, wilted baby kale, basil vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings$13.00
exotic pepper coated wings, glazed with honey siracha, blue cheese, celery
Salmon BLT Wrap$16.00
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado in a flour tortilla with roasted garlic tomato aioli
Location

324 west swedesford road

berwyn PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
