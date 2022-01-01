Go
Willy Burger

It's Willy Willy Good!

HAMBURGERS

5535 Calder Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1313 reviews)

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH$8.49
Fresh yard- bird, chargrilled to perfection. Comes plain and dry so make sure you add your favorite toppings!
ONION RINGS$4.49
Authentic, old-fashioned, hand battered and made to order just for you. A Willy Burger fan favorite.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$10.49
Double Hamburger$8.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.49
Thin cut sweet potatoes salted and fried.
CHEESEBURGER$7.99
Our regular hambuger with a real slice of American cheese only.
Huck Finn$8.99
A true culinary masterpiece… we start with our regular hamburger topped with three slices of fresh green apple, crispy bacon, feta cheese, fresh leaf spinach, sriracha mayo and finished with a blackberry reduction. Ooooooo talk to me Mama! Now we doin sumthin!
PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES$3.49
Our shoestring fries seasoned to perfection with grated parmesan and garlic butter.
FRIES$2.99
Salted shoestring fries
FUNNEL CAKE$6.99
Better than the state fair, these are made to order, fried to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5535 Calder Ave

Beaumont TX

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
