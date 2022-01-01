Go
Willy Taco

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

1925 Boiling Springs Road

Popular Items

Mother Clucker$4.90
Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico
Southern Tide$4.90
Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico
Patagonia Steak$5.00
Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro
Flock Style$5.20
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
ToGo Queso Blanco$6.50
Taco 101 Chicken$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Chili Willy Shrimp$4.70
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Crispy Avocado$4.70
Tempura battered avocado, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Tacos 101 Beef$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Location

1925 Boiling Springs Road

Boiling Springs SC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
