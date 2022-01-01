Go
Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

217 Laurens Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1390 reviews)

Queso Blanco$6.50
Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips
Southern Tide$4.90
Crispy Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico
Cauliflower Power$4.20
Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chile lime aioli, crushed pepitas, pickled red onion
Chili Willy Shrimp$4.70
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Mother Clucker$4.90
Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico
Taco 101 Chicken$4.00
Chiptotle pulled chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Street Carnita$4.70
Pork carnitas, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco
Tacos 101 Beef$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Flock Style$5.20
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
Patagonia Steak$5.00
Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

217 Laurens Rd

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
