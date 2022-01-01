Willy Taco
Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
217 Laurens Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
217 Laurens Rd
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fork and Plough
Come in and enjoy!
D'Allesandro's -Greenville
Come in and enjoy!
Neat Bourbon Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Jianna
Artisan Pasta, Fresh Oysters, Beautiful Views, Italian Inspired Cocktails & Wines