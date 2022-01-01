Willy's Kitchen
Willy's Kitchen serving local, farm-fresh goodness.
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd.
Glen Burnie MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Judy's Island Grill II
Come in and enjoy!!
Carmelo's
Come in and enjoy!
The Olive Tree
For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen
Henny Macks Inn
Come on in and enjoy!