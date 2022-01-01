Go
Willy's Kitchen

Willy's Kitchen serving local, farm-fresh goodness.

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. • $$

Popular Items

#4$14.99
Two slices of fresh baked challah bread dipped in our original French toast mixture. Served with your choice of meat and two cage free eggs.
South Mt Fried Chicken dinner$19.99
Two all natural chicken breast soaked in local buttermilk, breaded and fried crispy , and topped with country gravy.
Philly Steak Sub$12.99
Chopped ribeye steak with cheese and fried onions upon request.
Fried chicken & waffles$18.99
All natural chicken breast breaded and fried crispy, served atop a waffle, and smothered with sweet maple gravy.
Bacon$3.99
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
One egg, meat, and cheese served on your choice of toast.
All American Burger$13.99
Liberty Farm beef topped with American cheese.
#1 w/Meat$10.99
Two cage free eggs, meat, & toast. Served with your choice of homemade grits, apple sauce, homefries, OR country potatoes.
Chesapeake Crab Melt$17.99
Crab cake, crab dip, & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Corn Nuggets$8.99
Crunchy nuggets filled with a sweet creamy corn filling, dusted with powdered sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd.

Glen Burnie MD

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
