Wilma's

Boisterous games, New Orleans inspired food and drinks, and dangerously good times

902 North Market St

Popular Items

Beignets$8.00
Crispy fried dough, powdered sugar
Fries$5.00
Shrimp & Grits (L)$16.00
Blackened shrimp, andouille, white cheddar grits, blistered chilis, fried onion, Cajun cream sauce
New Orleans Style Bread Pudding$8.00
Cognac caramel sauce, whipped cream
Crispy Mahi Po' Boy$17.00
lettuce, tomato, mayo, french bread, fries
Corn Bread$3.00
served with honey butter
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po'Boy$17.00
lettuce, tomato, mayo, french bread, fries
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Jumbo blackened wild gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, blistered chiles, fried onions, cajun cream sauce, aged sharp white cheddar grits
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Location

Wilmington DE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
