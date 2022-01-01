Wilmette restaurants you'll love

Wilmette restaurants
Toast
  Wilmette

Wilmette's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Steakhouses
French
Must-try Wilmette restaurants

Pescadero - Wilmette image

 

Pescadero - Wilmette

1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Brussel Salad$15.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Acadian Pearl$3.25
New Brunswick
Brussels Chips$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Sophia Steak image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

Avg 5 (2319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bills Classic Caesar$12.00
buttered breadcrumbs, parmesan
Miso Salmon$34.00
ginger-jasmine rice, sesame seeds
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried organic chicken breast,
cole slaw, spicy aioli, pickles,
sesame bun
More about Sophia Steak
Pit & Tap image

BBQ

Pit & Tap

1168 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lone Star Caesar$15.00
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Nachos$11.00
More about Pit & Tap
Koya in Wilmette image

 

Koya in Wilmette

1116 Central Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOWL Avocado Torch$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Soy Sauce, Torched Tempura Crunch with Mayo
BOWL Beef Teriyaki$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, and Miso Soup.
Thin beef, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli (no lettuce).
BOWL Red Tuna$14.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Masago (Fishegg), Jalapeño, Scallion, Hijiki (black seaweed), Ginger.
More about Koya in Wilmette
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill image

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Large Thin Crust Pizza$17.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Aegean Dressing, Pita Bread.
14" Medium Thin Crust Pizza$15.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
Torino image

 

Torino

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )$3.50
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
Sammy$13.50
Tonkotsu/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, menma, scallions, mayu garlic oil. (recommended with sweet corn).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
(V)Edamame$4.00
lightly salted
More about Torino
Central Station Coffee & Tea image

 

Central Station Coffee & Tea

1150 Central Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip$3.00
12 oz. small
16 oz. medium
20 oz. large
Butter Croissant$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about Central Station Coffee & Tea
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (3)$15.50
Your choice of three tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
Taco (2)$12.00
Your choice of two tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
Fajitas CHICKEN$17.00
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Napolita - Wilmette image

PIZZA • SALADS

Napolita - Wilmette

1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavolo Toscano$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
Gnocchi Bolognese$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
Barbabietola$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Napolita - Wilmette
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Simple green Salad$5.50
Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette
BLT$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips
More about Convito Cafe & Market
Convito Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Puttanesca$8.99
HAMBURGER n FRIES$16.50
SALMON ENTREE$27.50
More about Convito Market
Valley Lodge Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Lodge Tavern

1141 Central Avenue, Wilmette

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Valley Lodge Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Buck Russell's

1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Buck Russell's

