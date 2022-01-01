Wilmette restaurants you'll love
More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Pescadero - Wilmette
1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussel Salad
|$15.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
|Acadian Pearl
|$3.25
New Brunswick
|Brussels Chips
|$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
More about Sophia Steak
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Sophia Steak
1146 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Bills Classic Caesar
|$12.00
buttered breadcrumbs, parmesan
|Miso Salmon
|$34.00
ginger-jasmine rice, sesame seeds
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried organic chicken breast,
cole slaw, spicy aioli, pickles,
sesame bun
More about Pit & Tap
BBQ
Pit & Tap
1168 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Lone Star Caesar
|$15.00
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|Nachos
|$11.00
More about Koya in Wilmette
Koya in Wilmette
1116 Central Ave, Wilmette
|Popular items
|BOWL Avocado Torch
|$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Soy Sauce, Torched Tempura Crunch with Mayo
|BOWL Beef Teriyaki
|$15.50
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, and Miso Soup.
Thin beef, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli (no lettuce).
|BOWL Red Tuna
|$14.00
Comes w/ Any Base of your choice, Lettuce, Cucumber and Miso Soup.
Tuna with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Masago (Fishegg), Jalapeño, Scallion, Hijiki (black seaweed), Ginger.
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
509 4th street, Wilmette
|Popular items
|16" Large Thin Crust Pizza
|$17.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
|Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Aegean Dressing, Pita Bread.
|14" Medium Thin Crust Pizza
|$15.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
More about Torino
Torino
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )
|$3.50
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
|Sammy
|$13.50
Tonkotsu/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, menma, scallions, mayu garlic oil. (recommended with sweet corn).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
|(V)Edamame
|$4.00
lightly salted
More about Central Station Coffee & Tea
Central Station Coffee & Tea
1150 Central Avenue, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Drip
|$3.00
12 oz. small
16 oz. medium
20 oz. large
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Tacos (3)
|$15.50
Your choice of three tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
|Taco (2)
|$12.00
Your choice of two tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
|Fajitas CHICKEN
|$17.00
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
More about Napolita - Wilmette
PIZZA • SALADS
Napolita - Wilmette
1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE
|Popular items
|Cavolo Toscano
|$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
|Barbabietola
|$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Convito Cafe & Market
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
|Simple green Salad
|$5.50
Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette
|BLT
|$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips
More about Convito Market
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Puttanesca
|$8.99
|HAMBURGER n FRIES
|$16.50
|SALMON ENTREE
|$27.50
More about Valley Lodge Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Lodge Tavern
1141 Central Avenue, Wilmette
More about Buck Russell's
Buck Russell's
1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette