Wilmette bars & lounges you'll love

More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Pescadero - Wilmette
1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussel Salad
|$15.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
|Acadian Pearl
|$3.25
New Brunswick
|Brussels Chips
|$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
More about Torino
Torino
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )
|$3.50
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
|Sammy
|$13.50
Tonkotsu/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, menma, scallions, mayu garlic oil. (recommended with sweet corn).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
|(V)Edamame
|$4.00
lightly salted
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Tacos (3)
|$15.50
Your choice of three tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
|Taco (2)
|$12.00
Your choice of two tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
|Fajitas CHICKEN
|$17.00
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
More about Napolita - Wilmette
PIZZA • SALADS
Napolita - Wilmette
1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE
|Popular items
|Cavolo Toscano
|$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
|Barbabietola
|$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze