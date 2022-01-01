Wilmette bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Wilmette

Pescadero - Wilmette image

 

Pescadero - Wilmette

1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Brussel Salad$15.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Acadian Pearl$3.25
New Brunswick
Brussels Chips$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Torino image

 

Torino

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chashu Bao ( 1 )$3.50
Pork Chashu with don sauce.
Sammy$13.50
Tonkotsu/Chicken broth, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, bok choy, menma, scallions, mayu garlic oil. (recommended with sweet corn).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
(V)Edamame$4.00
lightly salted
More about Torino
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (3)$15.50
Your choice of three tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
Taco (2)$12.00
Your choice of two tacos (in corn tortillas or flour tortillas upon request) served with rice. *Some tacos are an additional .50 per taco*
Fajitas CHICKEN$17.00
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Napolita - Wilmette image

PIZZA • SALADS

Napolita - Wilmette

1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavolo Toscano$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
Gnocchi Bolognese$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
Barbabietola$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Napolita - Wilmette

