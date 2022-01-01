Wilmette Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Wilmette

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill image

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Large Thin Crust Pizza$17.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Aegean Dressing, Pita Bread.
14" Medium Thin Crust Pizza$15.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
Napolita - Wilmette image

PIZZA • SALADS

Napolita - Wilmette

1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavolo Toscano$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
Gnocchi Bolognese$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
Barbabietola$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Napolita - Wilmette
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Simple green Salad$5.50
Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette
BLT$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips
More about Convito Cafe & Market
Convito Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Puttanesca$8.99
HAMBURGER n FRIES$16.50
SALMON ENTREE$27.50
More about Convito Market

