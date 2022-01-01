Wilmette Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Wilmette
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
509 4th street, Wilmette
|Popular items
|16" Large Thin Crust Pizza
|$17.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
|Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Aegean Dressing, Pita Bread.
|14" Medium Thin Crust Pizza
|$15.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
More about Napolita - Wilmette
PIZZA • SALADS
Napolita - Wilmette
1126 Central Ave, WILMETTE
|Popular items
|Cavolo Toscano
|$12.95
Tuscan kale, red onion, pine nuts, parmagiano, pecorino cream dressing
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$18.95
Braised pork, pancetta, cremini mushrooms, parmigiano
|Barbabietola
|$12.95
Red + gold beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Convito Cafe & Market
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
|Simple green Salad
|$5.50
Side size: Romaine with carrots, tomatoes croutons & vinaigrette
|BLT
|$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli on ciabatta bun with chips