Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Wilmette

Go
Wilmette restaurants
Toast

Wilmette restaurants that serve baked ziti

Item pic

 

Pizza by Sal

1133 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti w/ Italian Sausage$21.00
Red Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sweet Basil
More about Pizza by Sal
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill image

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAKED ZITI WITH MEAT RAGU$0.00
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmette

Gnocchi

Cheesecake

Key Lime Pies

Risotto

Rigatoni

Kale Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Cappuccino

Map

More near Wilmette to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston