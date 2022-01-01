Chicken salad in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve chicken salad
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
509 4th street, Wilmette
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Crispy Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing.
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|Roasted Carrot Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Roasted Carrot Salad with Grilled Chicken
|Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken
|$15.00
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Blackened Chicken
|Fiesta Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.50
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
|Daily Chicken Salad
|$14.50
