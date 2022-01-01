Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Toast

Wilmette restaurants that serve chicken salad

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill image

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Crispy Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing.
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
Item pic

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Carrot Salad with Chicken$15.00
Roasted Carrot Salad with Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken$15.00
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Blackened Chicken
Fiesta Salad w/Grilled Chicken$15.00
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.50
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
Daily Chicken Salad$14.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.50
Grilled free range chicken breast, romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, black olive tapenade & parmesan crisps
More about Convito Cafe & Market

