Curry in Wilmette

ICHI by Torino -
3217 Lake Avenue Ste 9, Wilmette
|Curry Rice
|$11.00
Simple Curry Rice. Lots of vegetables pureed in our special curry sauce. Add - on recommendations: Eggs, Korokke, Karaage
|Curry Ramen (October Special)
|$15.00
House curry + house broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy).
Torino Ramen
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Curry Karaage Don
|$16.50
Japanese fried chicken tossed in curry sauce. Served with scallions and fukujinzuke pickled redish
|Curry Ramen
|$15.50
House curry + tonkotsu pork broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
