Curry in Wilmette

ICHI by Torino -

3217 Lake Avenue Ste 9, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Rice$11.00
Simple Curry Rice. Lots of vegetables pureed in our special curry sauce. Add - on recommendations: Eggs, Korokke, Karaage
Curry Ramen (October Special)$15.00
House curry + house broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy).
More about ICHI by Torino -
Torino Ramen

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Karaage Don$16.50
Japanese fried chicken tossed in curry sauce. Served with scallions and fukujinzuke pickled redish
Curry Ramen$15.50
House curry + tonkotsu pork broth, scallions, soft boiled eggs, karaage chicken (Great with bok choy).
Cannot be made Gluten-Free. Please visit the GF section of our menu!
Curry Ramen$15.50
More about Torino Ramen

