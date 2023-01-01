Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mahi mahi in
Wilmette
/
Wilmette
/
Mahi Mahi
Wilmette restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Pescadero - Wilmette
1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette
No reviews yet
Mahi Mahi
$36.00
More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
Avg 4.4
(635 reviews)
SPECIAL: Mahi Mahi a la Veracruzana
$24.00
grilled and served with a Veracruz sauce of
tomatoes, onions, green olives & seasonings, with choice of two sides
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
