Quesadillas in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Wilmette restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

509 4th street, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadillas$11.95
Grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla. Comes with small sides of sour cream, salsa, guacamole.
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant

