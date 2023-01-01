Quesadillas in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
J.P.'s Pizza & Grill
509 4th street, Wilmette
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.95
Grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla. Comes with small sides of sour cream, salsa, guacamole.
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|Kids Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)