Risotto in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve risotto
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|SPECIAL: Vegetable Risotto with Shrimp
|$24.00
rich and creamy risotto with sauteed shrimp (does not include side dish)
|SPECIAL: Vegetable Risotto with Steak
|$24.00
rich & creamy risotto with grilled steak (does not include side dish)
|SPECIAL: Vegetable Risotto with Grilled Veggies
|$20.00
rich and creamy risotto with grilled vegetables (does not include side dish)