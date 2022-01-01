Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Toast

Wilmette restaurants that serve salmon

Pescadero - Wilmette image

 

Pescadero - Wilmette

1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette

No reviews yet
Takeout
SP Salmon$32.00
Served With Grilled Asparagus and a Lemon Butter Sauce.
BR Thai BBQ Wild Salmon Avocado BLT$22.00
Brioche Roll, Pepper Bacon, Tomato, Field Greens, Parmsan Fries
Kung Pao Salmon$32.00
Miso Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Sophia Steak

1146 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

Avg 5 (2319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Salmon$34.00
ginger-jasmine rice, sesame seeds
Miso-Glazed Salmon For 4$180.00
4 7oz salmon filets with a choice of 2 salads, 2 sides, 2 desserts and 2 8oz cocktails! Salmon is miso marinated and served with ginger-jasmine rice and sesame.
Item pic

 

Torino

1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poké- Salmon$16.00
Poké Salmon
(NEW!) Poké Trio- tuna, hamachi, salmon with miso$18.00
Poké tuna, hamachi, salmon marinated with our special miso ginger sauce. Comes with avocado, cucumber, mango and gari ginger.
Salmon Mango Roll 8pc$14.00
Item pic

 

Buck Russell's

1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Lox$9.00
Caper Schmear, Shaved Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Dill, Everything Spice
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Noodle Café Style Salmon$23.00
broiled with olive oil, white wine and fresh herbs; with choice of two sides
BBQ Salmon$24.00
with smoky BBQ and topped with fresh mango with choice of two sides.
Kale Quinoa Salad with Salmon$18.00
Kale Quinoa Salad with grilled salmon
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$27.95
Salmon$27.50
grilled lemon-dill atlantic salmon with sauteed spinach, summer rice pilaf; carrots & celery, lemon, dill & olive oil
Salmon$27.95
grilled lemon-dill atlantic salmon with sauteed spinach, summer rice pilaf; carrots & celery, lemon, dill & olive oil
Convito Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON ENTREE$27.50
