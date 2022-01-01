Salmon in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pescadero - Wilmette
Pescadero - Wilmette
1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209, Wilmette
|$32.00
Served With Grilled Asparagus and a Lemon Butter Sauce.
|BR Thai BBQ Wild Salmon Avocado BLT
|$22.00
Brioche Roll, Pepper Bacon, Tomato, Field Greens, Parmsan Fries
|Kung Pao Salmon
|$32.00
More about Sophia Steak
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Sophia Steak
1146 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Miso Salmon
|$34.00
ginger-jasmine rice, sesame seeds
|Miso-Glazed Salmon For 4
|$180.00
4 7oz salmon filets with a choice of 2 salads, 2 sides, 2 desserts and 2 8oz cocktails! Salmon is miso marinated and served with ginger-jasmine rice and sesame.
More about Torino
Torino
1162 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette
|Poké- Salmon
|$16.00
Poké Salmon
|(NEW!) Poké Trio- tuna, hamachi, salmon with miso
|$18.00
Poké tuna, hamachi, salmon marinated with our special miso ginger sauce. Comes with avocado, cucumber, mango and gari ginger.
|Salmon Mango Roll 8pc
|$14.00
More about Buck Russell's
Buck Russell's
1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette
|Salmon Lox
|$9.00
Caper Schmear, Shaved Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Dill, Everything Spice
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|Noodle Café Style Salmon
|$23.00
broiled with olive oil, white wine and fresh herbs; with choice of two sides
|BBQ Salmon
|$24.00
with smoky BBQ and topped with fresh mango with choice of two sides.
|Kale Quinoa Salad with Salmon
|$18.00
Kale Quinoa Salad with grilled salmon
More about Convito Cafe & Market
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Salmon
|$27.50
grilled lemon-dill atlantic salmon with sauteed spinach, summer rice pilaf; carrots & celery, lemon, dill & olive oil
grilled lemon-dill atlantic salmon with sauteed spinach, summer rice pilaf; carrots & celery, lemon, dill & olive oil