Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sauteed spinach in
Wilmette
/
Wilmette
/
Sauteed Spinach
Wilmette restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
Avg 4.4
(635 reviews)
Sauteed Spinach Nopales
$3.00
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(1461 reviews)
Sauteed Spinach
$6.00
More about Convito Cafe & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmette
Cannolis
Cupcakes
Prosciutto
Cheeseburgers
Gnocchi
Mussels
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
More near Wilmette to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston