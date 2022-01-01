Spinach salad in Wilmette
Wilmette restaurants that serve spinach salad
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette
|SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/Salmon
|$19.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with salmon
|SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/Chicken
|$16.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grilled chicken breast
|SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/ Shrimp
|$19.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with sautéed shrimp
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Convito Cafe & Market
1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette
|Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad
|$12.50
dried apricots, toasted pecans & champagne vinaigrette
