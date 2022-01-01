Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Wilmette

Go
Wilmette restaurants
Toast

Wilmette restaurants that serve spinach salad

Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

 

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette

Avg 4.4 (635 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/Salmon$19.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with salmon
SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/Chicken$16.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with grilled chicken breast
SPECIAL Salad: Spinach w/ Shrimp$19.00
fresh warm spinach with red onions, tomatoes, lentils, and balsamic vinaigrette, topped with sautéed shrimp
More about Depot Nuevo Restaurant
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad$12.50
dried apricots, toasted pecans & champagne vinaigrette
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad$12.50
dried apricots, toasted pecans & champagne vinaigrette
Spinach & Blue Cheese Salad$12.50
dried apricots, toasted pecans & champagne vinaigrette
More about Convito Cafe & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmette

Tiramisu

Grilled Chicken

Hot Chocolate

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chai Lattes

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Wilmette to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston