Turkey clubs in Wilmette

Wilmette restaurants
Wilmette restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Buck Russell's

1137 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
North Shore Turkey Club$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, Buck's vinaigrette. Served with a pickle.
More about Buck Russell's
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Brie Sandwich$14.50
green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips
Turkey & Brie Sandwich$14.50
turkey, brie, green apple slices, baby spinach, apple butter aioli on ciabatta with chips
More about Convito Cafe & Market

