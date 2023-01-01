Wilmington restaurants you'll love
More about La Taqueria Brand Wilmington - 137 East Anaheim Street
La Taqueria Brand Wilmington - 137 East Anaheim Street
137 East Anaheim Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|3 Birria Quesatacos
|$11.99
Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions
|Birria Ramen
|$13.99
Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.
|Street Tacos
|$2.25
Yellow corn tortilla, choice of meat, onion and cilantro.
More about Hojas Tea House - Wilmington
Hojas Tea House - Wilmington
1201 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|White Tea Blend
|$4.30
White tea leaves infused with goji berries, osmanthus blossoms and coconut.
|Peaceful Lavender
|$4.30
Gaba oolong tea infused with lavender blossoms and served with coconut.
|Green Tea Coconut Infusion
|$4.30
Green tea and coconut.