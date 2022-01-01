Wilmington restaurants you'll love
Wilmington's top cuisines
Must-try Wilmington restaurants
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chimichangas CYO
|$14.99
2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Smothered in our special cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Bowl Grill chicken
|$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
|4 Amigos Platter
|$16.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Plus
|$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
|Bagel
|$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Crab Imperial
|$40.00
|Scottish Salmon
|$28.00
|Crab Cakes
|$38.00
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Classic Plus
|$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brew HaHa
1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Popular items
|Mini Boop
|$11.50
Chopped tomatoes or chunky sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
|Reg Barrett
|$13.00
Original or chunky tomato sauce and mozzarella
|Reg McGovern
|$16.25
Original tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Toscana To Go
1412 N Dupont St, wilmington
|Popular items
|Funghi
|$13.00
Assorted mushrooms, caramelized onions
|Spinach and Beets
|$9.75
Tender local spinach, tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
|Ravioli alla Brasata
|$16.00
Short rib filled pasta, mushrooms, red wine demi-glace
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sicily's Pizza
1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Wings & French Fries
|$11.00
6 bread wings with french fries
|Chef's Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber turkey ham provolone cheese croutons Choose your dressing
|Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
Green Box Kitchen DeCo
111 W 10th St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Elixir No7
|$6.00
Green apple, pineapple, green pear, lemon, ginger, basil, mint
|PB & J Toast
|$5.50
Multigrain bread toasted and topped with organic peanut butter, jam, sliced bananas, granola, and agave
|"OG" Acai Bowl
|$10.00
Organic acai, topped with granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave drizzle. 16oz
The Juice Joint
323 Justison Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Acai
|$12.00
|Mini Acai
|$6.50
|The Pink Lady
|$8.00
Centreville Cafe
5800 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Eddy
|$8.00
Breakfast sandwich with choice of scrambled or fried egg, sausage, bacon or ham, cheese, on a Kaiser, toast, bagel or wrap
|Wilma
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, salsa, cheddar, guacamole in a wrap
|Lucy
|$10.00
Omelette with three ingredients and toast
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo
111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|6-pc Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
|Beef Pho
|$13.50
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
|Steam Kitchen Dumplings
|$8.95
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$34.00
roasted garlic & herb gnocchi, house made
lemon ricotta, confit royal trumpet mushrooms
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
spring mix, julienne carrots, toasted almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
308 Justison Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Beer Cheese Fries
|$8.00
|Cape May IPA Draft
|$8.00
|Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Draft
|$6.00
Jerry Deen’s
801 E. 7th st, Wilmington
|Popular items
|DEENSKI
|$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
|JERRY'S TRIO
|$10.00
Pancakes, meat choice, eggs
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Shrimp and crab chowder
|$6.50
Rich and creamy
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
Mesquite seasoned chicken, bleu cheese, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomato, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cookie
|$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled antibiotic free chicken strips. romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives and croutons with Caesar dressing stuffed in a tomato wrap.
Served with pickles & chips
|Parmesan Chicken w/Wine & Sage Sauce Reg
|$20.95
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy bread crumbs and lots of parmesan makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side. Oven.
Serve 3
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1601 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
DE Slider Co.
204 West 10th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|“The Goat”
Beef brisket dry rubbed with a in-house spice blend, slow cooked for 24 hours, crispy onions, smoked Gouda cheese and bbq sauce made from brisket drippings. Served with french fries.
|95 South
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tangy cabbage, baby greens, hot sauce aioli on grilled cornbread. Served with french fries.
|Rosemary-Lemon Iced Tea
|$3.50
Black tea infused with rosemary and lemon. Fresh brewed in house
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|BONELESS 10 PC
|$12.99
|LARGE CHEESE
|$13.00
|CHEESESTEAK
|$12.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
701 North Union Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
|Broccoli Rabe
|$10.00
|House Salad
|$7.00
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
|Sour Cream
|$2.00
|Beef Soft Taco
|$3.00
Park Café
2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$29.00
house made remoulade
|Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pancetta, oven dried tomatoes, spinach and an artichoke aioli on a toasted ciabatta
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|OG Chili
|$8.00
|Wings (5)
|$17.00
|Pierogies
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Toscana
1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Tortellini
|$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$15.00
Hand rolled pasta with savory meat sauce
|Margherita
|$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Farmer & the Cow
413 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
|FTC
|$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
|Bleu Steel
|$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Bleu Cheese
The Queen Theater
500 N Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Sliced Ribeye, White Cheddar, Melted Vidalia Onion, Chipotle Ketchup
|House Made Pretzels
|$9.00
House Made Pretzels With Cheese Sauce and Dijon Cream Sauce.
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Slowly Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried and Tossed in Sauce or Rub of Choice. Served With Ranch or Bleu Cheese Sauce.
DECO Pop Up
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket Platter
|$15.00
10oz barbecue brisket served with your choice of two sauces, two sides, a cornbread muffin, and pickles
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, corn, black bean, tortilla, ranch, choice of
bbq sauce
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
8oz of sliced brisket on a brioche bun served with choice of sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides, & pickles