Wilmington restaurants you'll love

Must-try Wilmington restaurants

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichangas CYO$14.99
2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Smothered in our special cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
4 Amigos Platter$16.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Plus$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
More about Brew HaHa
Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Imperial$40.00
Scottish Salmon$28.00
Crab Cakes$38.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
More about Brew HaHa
Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Boop$11.50
Chopped tomatoes or chunky sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
Reg Barrett$13.00
Original or chunky tomato sauce and mozzarella
Reg McGovern$16.25
Original tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Toscana To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana To Go

1412 N Dupont St, wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi$13.00
Assorted mushrooms, caramelized onions
Spinach and Beets$9.75
Tender local spinach, tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Ravioli alla Brasata$16.00
Short rib filled pasta, mushrooms, red wine demi-glace
More about Toscana To Go
Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings & French Fries$11.00
6 bread wings with french fries
Chef's Salad$10.00
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber turkey ham provolone cheese croutons Choose your dressing
Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
More about Sicily's Pizza
Green Box Kitchen DeCo image

 

Green Box Kitchen DeCo

111 W 10th St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elixir No7$6.00
Green apple, pineapple, green pear, lemon, ginger, basil, mint
PB & J Toast$5.50
Multigrain bread toasted and topped with organic peanut butter, jam, sliced bananas, granola, and agave
"OG" Acai Bowl$10.00
Organic acai, topped with granola, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave drizzle. 16oz
More about Green Box Kitchen DeCo
The Juice Joint image

 

The Juice Joint

323 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai$12.00
Mini Acai$6.50
The Pink Lady$8.00
More about The Juice Joint
Centreville Cafe image

 

Centreville Cafe

5800 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eddy$8.00
Breakfast sandwich with choice of scrambled or fried egg, sausage, bacon or ham, cheese, on a Kaiser, toast, bagel or wrap
Wilma$8.00
Scrambled eggs, salsa, cheddar, guacamole in a wrap
Lucy$10.00
Omelette with three ingredients and toast
More about Centreville Cafe
Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo

111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
6-pc Shrimp Basket$14.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Beef Pho$13.50
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Steam Kitchen Dumplings$8.95
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
More about Southeast Kitchen
Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Calamari$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
Pan Seared Scallops$34.00
roasted garlic & herb gnocchi, house made
lemon ricotta, confit royal trumpet mushrooms
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
spring mix, julienne carrots, toasted almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Constitution Yards Beer Garden image

 

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

308 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
Cape May IPA Draft$8.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Draft$6.00
More about Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Jerry Deen’s image

 

Jerry Deen’s

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DEENSKI$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
JERRY'S TRIO$10.00
Pancakes, meat choice, eggs
CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
More about Jerry Deen’s
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp and crab chowder$6.50
Rich and creamy
Grilled Chicken Cobb$16.00
Mesquite seasoned chicken, bleu cheese, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomato, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
GoodEase image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Grilled antibiotic free chicken strips. romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives and croutons with Caesar dressing stuffed in a tomato wrap.
Served with pickles & chips
Parmesan Chicken w/Wine & Sage Sauce Reg$20.95
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy bread crumbs and lots of parmesan makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side. Oven.
Serve 3
More about GoodEase
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1601 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
More about The Melting Pot
DE Slider Co. image

 

DE Slider Co.

204 West 10th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
“The Goat”
Beef brisket dry rubbed with a in-house spice blend, slow cooked for 24 hours, crispy onions, smoked Gouda cheese and bbq sauce made from brisket drippings. Served with french fries.
95 South$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tangy cabbage, baby greens, hot sauce aioli on grilled cornbread. Served with french fries.
Rosemary-Lemon Iced Tea$3.50
Black tea infused with rosemary and lemon. Fresh brewed in house
More about DE Slider Co.
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS 10 PC$12.99
LARGE CHEESE$13.00
CHEESESTEAK$12.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Broccoli Rabe$10.00
House Salad$7.00
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
More about Brew HaHa
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
Sour Cream$2.00
Beef Soft Taco$3.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Park Café image

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake$29.00
house made remoulade
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pancetta, oven dried tomatoes, spinach and an artichoke aioli on a toasted ciabatta
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
More about Park Café
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OG Chili$8.00
Wings (5)$17.00
Pierogies$12.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Toscana image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana

1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortellini$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Fettuccine Bolognese$15.00
Hand rolled pasta with savory meat sauce
Margherita$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
More about Toscana
Farmer & the Cow image

 

Farmer & the Cow

413 North Market Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
FTC$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
Bleu Steel$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Bleu Cheese
More about Farmer & the Cow
The Queen Theater image

 

The Queen Theater

500 N Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$14.00
Sliced Ribeye, White Cheddar, Melted Vidalia Onion, Chipotle Ketchup
House Made Pretzels$9.00
House Made Pretzels With Cheese Sauce and Dijon Cream Sauce.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Slowly Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried and Tossed in Sauce or Rub of Choice. Served With Ranch or Bleu Cheese Sauce.
More about The Queen Theater
DECO Pop Up image

 

DECO Pop Up

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced Brisket Platter$15.00
10oz barbecue brisket served with your choice of two sauces, two sides, a cornbread muffin, and pickles
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
pulled chicken, avocado, tomato, corn, black bean, tortilla, ranch, choice of
bbq sauce
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$13.00
8oz of sliced brisket on a brioche bun served with choice of sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides, & pickles
More about DECO Pop Up

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wilmington

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cake

French Fries

Chai Lattes

Tacos

Pretzels

