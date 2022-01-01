Wilmington American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Wilmington

Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
8oz Filet$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Salt & Pepper Calamari$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Jerry Deen’s image

 

Jerry Deen’s

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DEENSKI$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
SHRIMP AND GRITS$14.00
6 JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY GRITS
More about Jerry Deen’s
Consumer pic

 

Timothy's on the Riverfront

930 Justison street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab & Old Bay Skillet Fries$19.00
Seasoned with Old Bay, topped with jumbo lump crab meat, melted mozzarella, scallions and remoulade sauce
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$13.00
Served over onion rings with ancho-chili ketchup
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T.$12.00
SHB OG Style$17.00
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Angels Restaurant image

 

Angels Restaurant

2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington

Avg 4.3 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon (side)$4.00
Sausage & Gravy Biscuits$10.00
Egg Sandwich$5.00
More about Angels Restaurant
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Roasted Jail Island Salmon Entree$28.00
wild mushroom, butternut squash & spinach risotto, butternut squash puree
8oz Filet$38.00
wild mushrooms & asparagus, drippings dressed fingerling potatoes
*potatoes fried in soybean oil*
*Contains dairy but can be omitted*
Grandma's Pierogies$14.00
stroganoff style, braised short rib, wild mushrooms & caramelized onion ragout, birch beer reduction
*contains dairy & gluten*
More about Columbus Inn
Dorcea image

FRENCH FRIES

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Granny Smith Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, brie cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mixed greens, choice of dressing
Dorcea Burger$13.00
100% Certified Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat bread
More about Dorcea
Bites and Slice image

 

Bites and Slice

629 W 4th St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Bites and Slice
Charcoal Pit Restaurant image

 

Charcoal Pit Restaurant

2600 Concord Pike, Talleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Charcoal Pit Restaurant
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar image

 

Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar

1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BIg Daddy Breakfast$10.99
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries
Pancakes$9.49
3 cakes with breakfast meat
Chipped Beef & Biscuits$8.99
with homefries
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokin' Joe Burger$15.00
8 oz. Hereford Beef Patty, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Trio Fries
Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Wings$12.50
Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Chelsea Tavern

