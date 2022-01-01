Wilmington American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wilmington
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|8oz Filet
|$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
|House Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Jerry Deen’s
Jerry Deen’s
801 E. 7th st, Wilmington
|Popular items
|DEENSKI
|$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$14.00
6 JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY GRITS
More about Timothy's on the Riverfront
Timothy's on the Riverfront
930 Justison street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Crab & Old Bay Skillet Fries
|$19.00
Seasoned with Old Bay, topped with jumbo lump crab meat, melted mozzarella, scallions and remoulade sauce
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Sautéed peppers & onions with melted cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses. Served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$13.00
Served over onion rings with ancho-chili ketchup
More about Stitch House Brewery
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|B.L.T.
|$12.00
|SHB OG Style
|$17.00
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Angels Restaurant
Angels Restaurant
2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington
|Popular items
|Bacon (side)
|$4.00
|Sausage & Gravy Biscuits
|$10.00
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
More about Columbus Inn
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Jail Island Salmon Entree
|$28.00
wild mushroom, butternut squash & spinach risotto, butternut squash puree
|8oz Filet
|$38.00
wild mushrooms & asparagus, drippings dressed fingerling potatoes
*potatoes fried in soybean oil*
*Contains dairy but can be omitted*
|Grandma's Pierogies
|$14.00
stroganoff style, braised short rib, wild mushrooms & caramelized onion ragout, birch beer reduction
*contains dairy & gluten*
More about Dorcea
FRENCH FRIES
Dorcea
1314 Washington St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Granny Smith Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, brie cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mixed greens, choice of dressing
|Dorcea Burger
|$13.00
100% Certified Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken breast, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat bread
More about Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar
1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Popular items
|BIg Daddy Breakfast
|$10.99
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries
|Pancakes
|$9.49
3 cakes with breakfast meat
|Chipped Beef & Biscuits
|$8.99
with homefries
More about Chelsea Tavern
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Smokin' Joe Burger
|$15.00
8 oz. Hereford Beef Patty, Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Trio Fries
|Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.50
Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing