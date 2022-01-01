Wilmington bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Wilmington

Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Latte
Espresso and Slightly Textured Milk
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
More about Brew HaHa
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee image

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Miniature Pastries$18.00
One dozen petite two-bite pastries. Add them to a dessert and cookie tray, enjoy as part of an afternoon tea party, or just share with a friend for an everyday treat. Please allow 24 hours
Almond Macaroons$9.00
The HOTEL DU PONT tradition continues! One dozen cookies, gluten-friendly and irresistible.
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
BEC sandwich on your choice of bagel or croissant. Served with sriracha aioli
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Lucy's

3201 Concord Pike, Talleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sweet Lucy's

