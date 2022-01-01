Wilmington bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Wilmington
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and Slightly Textured Milk
|Brewski
|$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
More about Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Assorted Miniature Pastries
|$18.00
One dozen petite two-bite pastries. Add them to a dessert and cookie tray, enjoy as part of an afternoon tea party, or just share with a friend for an everyday treat. Please allow 24 hours
|Almond Macaroons
|$9.00
The HOTEL DU PONT tradition continues! One dozen cookies, gluten-friendly and irresistible.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
BEC sandwich on your choice of bagel or croissant. Served with sriracha aioli