Wilmington bars & lounges you'll love

Tonic Seafood & Steak image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
8oz Filet$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Salt & Pepper Calamari$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$7.00
Calamari Rocco$14.00
CYO Pasta$8.00
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$14.00
Sour Cream$2.00
Spanish Rice$3.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Toscana image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana

1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Ravioli alla Melanzane$14.00
Hand-rolled pasta filled with grilled eggplant and ricotta ravioli, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic, spinach, extra virgin olive oil
Capellini al Pomodoro$13.00
angel hair pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce with roasted garlic and fresh basil
More about Toscana
Bardea Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bardea Food & Drink

620 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (1189 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
cherry barbecue or house buffalo
Bucatini$16.00
'cacio e pepe' aged peppercorn romano, toasted black peppercorn
Bread Board$6.00
house cultured butter, icelandic flaky salt, e.v.o.o.
More about Bardea Food & Drink
Catherine Rooney's image

 

Catherine Rooney's

1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 3 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
Shaved Ribeye, cheddar jack queso & roasted red peppers with a side of Sriracha ketchup
Beer Battered Fish-N-Chips$17.00
Irish Lager battered fresh Atlantic Cod, battered pub fries, house dill tartar and coleslaw
Gaelic Dip$13.00
Thinly sliced tender roasted beef & provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll with a side of au jus. Served with kettle chips & pickle.
More about Catherine Rooney's
Columbus Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Roasted Jail Island Salmon Entree$28.00
wild mushroom, butternut squash & spinach risotto, butternut squash puree
8oz Filet$38.00
wild mushrooms & asparagus, drippings dressed fingerling potatoes
*potatoes fried in soybean oil*
*Contains dairy but can be omitted*
Grandma's Pierogies$14.00
stroganoff style, braised short rib, wild mushrooms & caramelized onion ragout, birch beer reduction
*contains dairy & gluten*
More about Columbus Inn
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar image

 

Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar

1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar

