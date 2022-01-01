Wilmington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Wilmington
More about Tonic Seafood & Steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|8oz Filet
|$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$14.00
thai basil, lime, chili-garlic soy
|House Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
701 North Union Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$7.00
|Calamari Rocco
|$14.00
|CYO Pasta
|$8.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$14.00
|Sour Cream
|$2.00
|Spanish Rice
|$3.00
More about Toscana
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Toscana
1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
|Ravioli alla Melanzane
|$14.00
Hand-rolled pasta filled with grilled eggplant and ricotta ravioli, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic, spinach, extra virgin olive oil
|Capellini al Pomodoro
|$13.00
angel hair pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce with roasted garlic and fresh basil
More about Bardea Food & Drink
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bardea Food & Drink
620 N Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$17.00
cherry barbecue or house buffalo
|Bucatini
|$16.00
'cacio e pepe' aged peppercorn romano, toasted black peppercorn
|Bread Board
|$6.00
house cultured butter, icelandic flaky salt, e.v.o.o.
More about Catherine Rooney's
Catherine Rooney's
1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$12.00
Shaved Ribeye, cheddar jack queso & roasted red peppers with a side of Sriracha ketchup
|Beer Battered Fish-N-Chips
|$17.00
Irish Lager battered fresh Atlantic Cod, battered pub fries, house dill tartar and coleslaw
|Gaelic Dip
|$13.00
Thinly sliced tender roasted beef & provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll with a side of au jus. Served with kettle chips & pickle.
More about Columbus Inn
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Jail Island Salmon Entree
|$28.00
wild mushroom, butternut squash & spinach risotto, butternut squash puree
|8oz Filet
|$38.00
wild mushrooms & asparagus, drippings dressed fingerling potatoes
*potatoes fried in soybean oil*
*Contains dairy but can be omitted*
|Grandma's Pierogies
|$14.00
stroganoff style, braised short rib, wild mushrooms & caramelized onion ragout, birch beer reduction
*contains dairy & gluten*