Wilmington breakfast spots you'll love

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
More about Brew HaHa
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo

111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
Peach Tea half & half$3.00
3pc Chicken Box$10.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo
Jerry Deen’s

801 E. 7th st, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DEENSKI$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
SHRIMP AND GRITS$14.00
6 JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY GRITS
More about Jerry Deen’s
GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Grilled antibiotic free chicken strips. romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives and croutons with Caesar dressing stuffed in a tomato wrap.
Served with pickles & chips
Parmesan Chicken w/Wine & Sage Sauce Reg$20.95
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy bread crumbs and lots of parmesan makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side. Oven.
Serve 3
More about GoodEase
Angels Restaurant

2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington

Avg 4.3 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon (side)$4.00
Sausage & Gravy Biscuits$10.00
Egg Sandwich$5.00
More about Angels Restaurant
Mexican Post

3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bean Dip$7.75
Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.
More about Mexican Post
Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BIg Daddy Breakfast$10.99
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries
Pancakes$9.49
3 cakes with breakfast meat
Chipped Beef & Biscuits$8.99
with homefries
More about Crossroads Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Locale BBQ

1715 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork$9.00
Cole Slaw
Brisket$11.00
More about Locale BBQ

Map

Map

