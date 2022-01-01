Wilmington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Wilmington
BAGELS
Brew HaHa
3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Bagel
|$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
|Coffee
|$2.10
Drip Coffee
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles DeCo
111 w 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|Peach Tea half & half
|$3.00
|3pc Chicken Box
|$10.00
Jerry Deen’s
801 E. 7th st, Wilmington
|Popular items
|DEENSKI
|$9.00
BREAKFAST SAND W/ FRENCH TOAST
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
WINGS AND FRIES
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$14.00
6 JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY GRITS
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cookie
|$1.25
Homemade chocolate chip cookie.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled antibiotic free chicken strips. romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives and croutons with Caesar dressing stuffed in a tomato wrap.
Served with pickles & chips
|Parmesan Chicken w/Wine & Sage Sauce Reg
|$20.95
One of our most popular dishes! Tender chicken topped with crunchy bread crumbs and lots of parmesan makes this a customer favorite. The entrée is elevated with a creamy sauce flavored with white wine and savory sage, which you can serve atop the chicken or on the side. Oven.
Serve 3
Angels Restaurant
2222 Silverside Rd, wilmington
|Popular items
|Bacon (side)
|$4.00
|Sausage & Gravy Biscuits
|$10.00
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Mexican Post
3100 Naamans Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Bean Dip
|$7.75
Refried beans whipped with cheese, onions, jalapeños and a blend of spicy seasonings.
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Popular items
|BIg Daddy Breakfast
|$10.99
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries
|Pancakes
|$9.49
3 cakes with breakfast meat
|Chipped Beef & Biscuits
|$8.99
with homefries