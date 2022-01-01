Wilmington brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Wilmington

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

308 Justison Street, Wilmington

Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
Cape May IPA Draft$8.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Draft$6.00
Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
B.L.T.$12.00
SHB OG Style$17.00
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Makers Alley

804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington

Surf & Turf Quesadilla$16.00
Texas Gold wild caught shrimp, grilled ribeye, cheddar, Pico de gallo, red onion, shredded lettuce, garlic cream
Pretzel Bites$8.00
served with a side of our Wilmington Whiz
Chicken Ranch Nachos$12.00
tortillas, Cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Wilmington Whiz, cheddar, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, avocado ranch
