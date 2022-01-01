Wilmington burger restaurants you'll love
DE Slider Co.
204 West 10th Street, Wilmington
|“The Goat”
|$11.25
Beef brisket dry rubbed with a in-house spice blend, slow cooked for 24 hours, crispy onions, smoked Gouda cheese and bbq sauce made from brisket drippings. Served with french fries.
|95 South
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tangy cabbage, baby greens, hot sauce aioli on grilled cornbread. Served with french fries.
|Mix & Match Sliders
|$14.50
Your choice of any two sliders. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and house pickles
Farmer & the Cow
413 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
|FTC
|$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
|That's What Brie Said
|$18.00
Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie
Go Vegan Philly
607 N Lincoln ST, Wilmington
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
|V-Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack
3401 Concord Pike, Wilmington
Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington
620 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington