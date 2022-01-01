Wilmington cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Wilmington
Brew HaHa
222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Plus
|$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
|Bagel
|$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Brew HaHa
3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Bagel
|$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
|Coffee
|$2.10
Drip Coffee
Brew HaHa
1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
|Coffee
|$2.10
Drip Coffee
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brew HaHa
3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brew HaHa
1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and Slightly Textured Milk
|Brewski
|$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
IM Coffee
1105 N Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caprese Panini
|$8.00
BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)
|Sweet Latte
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)
Brew HaHa
5329 Limestone Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
|Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Assorted Miniature Pastries
|$18.00
One dozen petite two-bite pastries. Add them to a dessert and cookie tray, enjoy as part of an afternoon tea party, or just share with a friend for an everyday treat. Please allow 24 hours
|Almond Macaroons
|$9.00
The HOTEL DU PONT tradition continues! One dozen cookies, gluten-friendly and irresistible.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
BEC sandwich on your choice of bagel or croissant. Served with sriracha aioli