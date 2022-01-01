Wilmington cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Wilmington

Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

222 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)
Popular items
Classic Plus$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3636 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)
Popular items
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

1812 Marsh Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brew HaHa image

BAGELS

Brew HaHa

3838 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)
Popular items
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.85
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

1400 N Dupont St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Popular items
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Latte
Espresso and Slightly Textured Milk
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Popular items
Caprese Panini$8.00
BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)
Sweet Latte
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

5329 Limestone Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Popular items
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee image

 

Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

111 West 10th Street, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Popular items
Assorted Miniature Pastries$18.00
One dozen petite two-bite pastries. Add them to a dessert and cookie tray, enjoy as part of an afternoon tea party, or just share with a friend for an everyday treat. Please allow 24 hours
Almond Macaroons$9.00
The HOTEL DU PONT tradition continues! One dozen cookies, gluten-friendly and irresistible.
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
BEC sandwich on your choice of bagel or croissant. Served with sriracha aioli
Charcoal Pit Restaurant image

 

Charcoal Pit Restaurant

2600 Concord Pike, Talleyville

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Locale BBQ

1715 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (312 reviews)
Popular items
Pork$9.00
Cole Slaw
Brisket$11.00
