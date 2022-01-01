Wilmington sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Wilmington

Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar French Fries$5.00
Cheddar cheese on side
Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
16" Square Sicilian$15.00
More about Sicily's Pizza
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BONE-IN WING 10 PC$14.99
GARLIC BREAD CHEESESTEAK$13.99
Loaded Fries (ranch)$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Park Café image

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast$23.00
katsu sauce (Japanese BBQ Sauce)
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
Burger Bowl$12.00
diced all- beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seeds
More about Park Café
Stu and Sammy's image

 

Stu and Sammy's

111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Dip$13.00
Thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, fried onion straws, horseradish sauce, long roll.
Italian$12.00
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, ham, sharp provolone, long roll
All Hoagies come with: oil and vinegar, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, banana peppers and can be made into a bowl (no bread)
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, long roll
More about Stu and Sammy's
Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack image

 

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack

3401 Concord Pike, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack
Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington

620 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington

