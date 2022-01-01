Wilmington sandwich spots you'll love
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sicily's Pizza
1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington
Cheddar French Fries
$5.00
Cheddar cheese on side
Greek Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber feta cheese croutons Choose your dressing
16" Square Sicilian
$15.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
BONE-IN WING 10 PC
$14.99
GARLIC BREAD CHEESESTEAK
$13.99
Loaded Fries (ranch)
$10.99
Park Café
2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast
$23.00
katsu sauce (Japanese BBQ Sauce)
Shrimp Po'Boy
$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
Burger Bowl
$12.00
diced all- beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seeds
Stu and Sammy's
111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington
The Dip
$13.00
Thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, fried onion straws, horseradish sauce, long roll.
Italian
$12.00
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, ham, sharp provolone, long roll
All Hoagies come with: oil and vinegar, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, banana peppers and can be made into a bowl (no bread)
Philly Cheesesteak
$12.00
Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, long roll
Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack
3401 Concord Pike, Wilmington