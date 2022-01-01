Wilmington Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Wilmington

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar

701 North Union Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$7.00
Calamari Rocco$14.00
CYO Pasta$8.00
Toscana image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Toscana

1412 N Dupont Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Ravioli alla Melanzane$14.00
Hand-rolled pasta filled with grilled eggplant and ricotta ravioli, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic, spinach, extra virgin olive oil
Capellini al Pomodoro$13.00
angel hair pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce with roasted garlic and fresh basil
Bardea Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bardea Food & Drink

620 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (1189 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
cherry barbecue or house buffalo
Bucatini$16.00
'cacio e pepe' aged peppercorn romano, toasted black peppercorn
Bread Board$6.00
house cultured butter, icelandic flaky salt, e.v.o.o.
Mrs. Robino's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mrs. Robino's

520 North Union St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$14.95
Homemade pasta sheets layered with three different Italian cheeses and our house made meat sauce
Regular Cheese Ravioli$11.95
6 Homemade Cheese Filled Ravioli with your choice of Homemade Sauce
Gnocchi$14.95
Italian Potato Dumpling served with your choice of Sauce
