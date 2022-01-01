Wilmington juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Toast

The Juice Joint image

 

The Juice Joint

323 Justison Street, Wilmington

Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Fruit$12.00
Vegan Quesadillas$15.00
Acai$12.00
Farmer & the Cow image

 

Farmer & the Cow

413 North Market Street, Wilmington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
FTC$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
That's What Brie Said$18.00
Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie
Green Box Kitchen DeCo image

 

Green Box Kitchen DeCo

111 W 10th St, Wilmington

Takeout
Popular items
Morning Green Giant$8.00
The "Morning Green Giant" contains a perfect blend of frozen bananas, mangos, fresh spinach, avocado, matcha, pineapple juice, and agave. Smoothie is 16oz. Our smoothies are made to order and only contain frozen fruits, fresh juices, whole greens, and other 100% natural ingredients
Willy Wonka$8.00
The "Willy Wonka" contains a perfect blend of frozen bananas, strawberries, blueberries, fresh pineapple juice, and agave. Smoothie is 16oz. Our smoothies are made to order and only contain frozen fruits, fresh juices, whole greens, and other 100% natural ingredients.
Avocado Toast$6.00
Freshly baked multigrain bread toasted and topped with mashed avocado, coconut oil, secret blend of seasoning, pickled red onions, and a touch of lime.
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Panini$8.00
BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)
Sweet Latte
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)
Go Vegan Philly image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Go Vegan Philly

607 N Lincoln ST, Wilmington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carrot Cake$10.00
Banana Pudding$6.00
V-Fish & Chips$12.00
