Wilmington juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Wilmington
More about The Juice Joint
The Juice Joint
323 Justison Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Dragon Fruit
|$12.00
|Vegan Quesadillas
|$15.00
|Acai
|$12.00
More about Farmer & the Cow
Farmer & the Cow
413 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
|FTC
|$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
|That's What Brie Said
|$18.00
Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie
More about Green Box Kitchen DeCo
Green Box Kitchen DeCo
111 W 10th St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Morning Green Giant
|$8.00
The "Morning Green Giant" contains a perfect blend of frozen bananas, mangos, fresh spinach, avocado, matcha, pineapple juice, and agave. Smoothie is 16oz. Our smoothies are made to order and only contain frozen fruits, fresh juices, whole greens, and other 100% natural ingredients
|Willy Wonka
|$8.00
The "Willy Wonka" contains a perfect blend of frozen bananas, strawberries, blueberries, fresh pineapple juice, and agave. Smoothie is 16oz. Our smoothies are made to order and only contain frozen fruits, fresh juices, whole greens, and other 100% natural ingredients.
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Freshly baked multigrain bread toasted and topped with mashed avocado, coconut oil, secret blend of seasoning, pickled red onions, and a touch of lime.
More about IM Coffee
SMOOTHIES
IM Coffee
1105 N Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caprese Panini
|$8.00
BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)
|Sweet Latte
Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)