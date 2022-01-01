Wilmington salad spots you'll love

Toast

Park Café image

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast$23.00
katsu sauce (Japanese BBQ Sauce)
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
Burger Bowl$12.00
diced all- beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seeds
More about Park Café
Farmer & the Cow image

 

Farmer & the Cow

413 North Market Street, Wilmington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
FTC$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
That's What Brie Said$18.00
Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie
More about Farmer & the Cow
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Pizza$15.00
cheese blend, tomato, pepperoni
Goddess Salad$12.00
iceberg, mini head lettuce, radicchio, chickpea, red onions, olives, cucumbers, peppadew peppers, feta, green goddess dressing
Power House Salad$11.00
artisan lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, parmigiano, caesar dressing
More about Pizzeria Bardea
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

5609A Concord Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (5705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

