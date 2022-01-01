Wilmington salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Wilmington
Park Café
2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington
Popular items
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast
$23.00
katsu sauce (Japanese BBQ Sauce)
Shrimp Po'Boy
$14.00
crispy flash fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta
Burger Bowl
$12.00
diced all- beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seeds
Farmer & the Cow
413 North Market Street, Wilmington
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
$11.00
Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds
FTC
$17.00
Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese
That's What Brie Said
$18.00
Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria Bardea
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
Popular items
Spicy Honey Pizza
$15.00
cheese blend, tomato, pepperoni
Goddess Salad
$12.00
iceberg, mini head lettuce, radicchio, chickpea, red onions, olives, cucumbers, peppadew peppers, feta, green goddess dressing
Power House Salad
$11.00
artisan lettuce, tomatoes, almonds, parmigiano, caesar dressing