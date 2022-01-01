Wilmington sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Wilmington

Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's Chicken$15.00
white meat option available for an additional $2
California Roll$6.00
Kani, cucumber & avocado
Mikasa Roll (HM)$15.00
(Formerly known as "Hairy Mexican") Shrimp tempura & avocado inside, kani, spicy mayo & eel sauce outside)
More about Rice Restaurant
Pizzeria Maki image

 

Pizzeria Maki

4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese 12"$13.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
Kalifornia Roll$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
The Standard 12"$17.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
More about Pizzeria Maki
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A.) Al’s Signature Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
Al’s Signature Roll - Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Crab Stick, Eel Sauce$13.00
Crunch Tuna Roll - Fresh Tuna, Spice Mayo & Tempura Flake$10.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

