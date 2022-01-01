Wilmington sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Wilmington
More about Rice Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|General Tso's Chicken
|$15.00
white meat option available for an additional $2
|California Roll
|$6.00
Kani, cucumber & avocado
|Mikasa Roll (HM)
|$15.00
(Formerly known as "Hairy Mexican") Shrimp tempura & avocado inside, kani, spicy mayo & eel sauce outside)
More about Pizzeria Maki
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Popular items
|Cheese 12"
|$13.00
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
|Kalifornia Roll
|$8.00
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
|The Standard 12"
|$17.00
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.