Avocado salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve avocado salad

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken avocado salad$14.99
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Bacon Ranch Salad$9.50
Mix Greens, Fresh Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber & Onion w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$7.00
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
Tuna Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
Poached Shrimp Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top$14.00
