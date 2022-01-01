Avocado salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve avocado salad
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|chicken avocado salad
|$14.99
SMOOTHIES
IM Coffee
1105 N Market St, Wilmington
|Avocado Bacon Ranch Salad
|$9.50
Mix Greens, Fresh Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber & Onion w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
|Avocado Salad
|$7.00
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
|Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00
|Tuna Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00
|Poached Shrimp Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00