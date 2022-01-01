Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread
Served with pickles & chips
More about GoodEase
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$11.00
arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto
More about DiMeo's Pizza
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto arugula
More about Pizzeria Bardea
DeCo On The Go image

 

DeCo On The Go

111 west 10th street, wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula
More about DeCo On The Go

