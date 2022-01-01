Caprese sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on herb focaccia bread
Served with pickles & chips
DiMeo's Pizza
831 north market street, Wilmington
|Caprese Sandwich
|$11.00
arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Caprese Sandwich
|$16.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria Bardea
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto arugula