Cheese pizza in Wilmington

Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MD Cheese Pizza$10.00
LG Cheese Pizza$11.00
More about Sicily's Pizza
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$12.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, sprinkled gouda
More about Pizzeria Bardea
Cheese Pizza image

 

DeCo On The Go

111 west 10th street, wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$12.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone,
sprinkled gouda.
More about DeCo On The Go
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
More about DiMeo's Pizza

