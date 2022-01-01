Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesesteak subs in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve cheesesteak subs

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESESTEAK WRAP$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Restaurant banner

 

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK WRAP$11.50
CHEESESTEAK WRAP$11.50
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Veggie Salad

Veggie Tacos

Steak Fajitas

Patty Melts

Fajita Salad

Seafood Salad

Carne Asada

Coconut Cream Pies

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston