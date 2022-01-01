Chicken burritos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken burritos
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Chicken Burrito
|$4.49
|Grill chicken Burrito Wrap
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
|Burrito Bowl Grill chicken
|$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|2 Chicken Burritos
|$8.00
|Chicken Burrito
|$3.00