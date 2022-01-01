Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$4.49
Grill chicken Burrito Wrap$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
2 Chicken Burritos$8.00
Chicken Burrito$3.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito wrap$9.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Enchiladas

Veggie Tacos

Boneless Wings

Egg Rolls

Chicken Curry

Chicken Salad

Steak Fajitas

Chimichangas

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston