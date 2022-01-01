Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ HABANERO PINEAPPLE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.99
GARLIC BREAD CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.99
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$12.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$11.00
American cheese, hoagie roll
More about DiMeo's Pizza
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Item pic

 

Stu and Sammy's

111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
American and blue cheese dressing dressing, celery relish long roll
More about Stu and Sammy's
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak$11.49
sauteed onion, mushrooms, provolone
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$11.50
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK WRAP$11.50
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Cobb Salad

Chicken Pasta

Shrimp Quesadillas

Rangoon

Garden Salad

Shrimp Salad

Baklava

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston