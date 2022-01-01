Chicken cheesesteaks in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|BBQ HABANERO PINEAPPLE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$13.99
|GARLIC BREAD CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$13.99
|CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$12.99
DiMeo's Pizza
831 north market street, Wilmington
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$11.00
American cheese, hoagie roll
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Stu and Sammy's
111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.00
American and blue cheese dressing dressing, celery relish long roll
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$11.49
sauteed onion, mushrooms, provolone