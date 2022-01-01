Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken curry

Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Curried Chicken Salad$16.25
with red and green grapes, apple, pecans, scallions, tomato
Mini Curried Chicken Salad$11.50
Romaine, chicken salad with red and green grapes, apple, toasted pecan, scallion, grape tomato
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Red Curry$13.50
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Chicken Massaman Curry$13.50
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vietnamese Chicken Yellow Curry$16.00
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
More about Southeast Kitchen
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COMBO Curry Chicken$13.00
Curry Chicken$15.00
More about Rice Restaurant

