Chicken fajitas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas XXL$27.99
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita$14.75
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
GoodEase image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita & Rice Bake$11.95
Chicken Fajita & Rice Bake$21.95
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA BOLI$15.99
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
One Chicken Fajita$16.00
Chicken Fajitas For 2$26.00
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$15.75
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
