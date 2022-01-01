Chicken fajitas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Chicken Fajitas XXL
|$27.99
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita
|$14.75
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Chicken Fajita & Rice Bake
|$11.95
|Chicken Fajita & Rice Bake
|$21.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|CHICKEN FAJITA BOLI
|$15.99
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|One Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
|Chicken Fajitas For 2
|$26.00