Chicken lettuce wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

BBC Tavern

4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
More about BBC Tavern
Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.75
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
More about Southeast Kitchen

