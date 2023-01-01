Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodle soup in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Crossroads Restaurant
4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
More about Crossroads Restaurant
Goober's Diner
1203 N Lincoln St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
$0.00
More about Goober's Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Chef Salad
Short Ribs
Sliders
Fish Tacos
Mango Salad
Corn Chowder
Paninis
Philly Rolls
More near Wilmington to explore
Newark
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(124 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(544 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1136 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston