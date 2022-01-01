Chicken pasta in Wilmington
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Large
|$39.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven
Serves 6
|Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Regular
|$21.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven
Serves 3
|Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Single
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven