Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Large$39.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven
Serves 6
Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Regular$21.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven
Serves 3
Margherita Pasta w/Grilled Chicken Single$11.95
Grilled chicken breast strips, fresh spinach, basil, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and more are mixed with penne pasta for a flavorful Italian dinner. Oven
More about GoodEase
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad - Basil W. Chicken$5.50
More about Pizzeria Bardea

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Garden Salad

Salmon Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Cappuccino

Crab Rolls

Scallops

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston