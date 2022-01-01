Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pitas in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Chicken Pitas
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Park Café
2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Ultimate Pita Pocket- Chicken Salad
$12.00
chicken salad with mixed greens on a toasted pita
More about Park Café
Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek
5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
$11.50
Chicken Gyro Pita
$11.50
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek
