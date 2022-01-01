Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Banner pic

 

Park Café

2510 West 5th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ultimate Pita Pocket- Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken salad with mixed greens on a toasted pita
More about Park Café
Item pic

 

Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

5335 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$11.50
Chicken Gyro Pita$11.50
More about Opa! Opa! - Pike Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Tuna Sandwiches

Tarts

Sweet Potato Fries

Cookies

Ravioli

Chocolate Bars

Pork Chops

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston